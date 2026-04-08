Ghana: President Mahama Co-Chairs High-Level Segment of Global One Health Summit With French President

7 April 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama, founder of the Accra Reset Initiative is co-chairing the High-Level segment of the global One Health Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Summit brings together world leaders, health ministers, and global experts to advance solutions for stronger health systems, sustainable food production, and coordinated action against global health challenges.

President Mahama will deliver two keynotes: the first during a session on Global Health Architecture, co-chaired by President Macron and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, focusing on reforms to global health initiatives and the endorsement of a Political Declaration for international health cooperation.

His second keynote opens the High-Level segment for heads of state and government, where he will outline Ghana's vision and commitments on global health security, highlighting the nation's leadership in fostering collaborative, cross-sectoral solutions to emerging health threats.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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