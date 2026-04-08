Gambia: Senegal Embassy in Banjul Celebrates 66 Years of Nationhood

The Senegalese Embassy in Banjul celebrated Senegal's 66 years of nationhood on April 4, 2026, with cabinet ministers from The Gambia and other dignitaries in attendance. This celebration marks Senegal's Independence Day, commemorating its independence from France in 1960

The event featured music performances, speeches, and other festivities, highlighting the strong ties between Senegal and The Gambia. Senegal's Independence Day is a significant national holiday, celebrated annually on April 4th, with patriotic events and reflections on the country's history and development.

In her opening statement, the Ambassador of Senegal to The Gambia, Mariame Sy, said the celebration offers an opportunity to honour the unique relationship that unites Senegal and The Gambia noting a relationship that cannot be reduced to a simple partnership between two neighbouring states; so ancient, rich and profoundly human.

She further underscored that the relationship between the two countries goes far beyond institutional framework. It is about bonds made by history, shaped by families, established on both sides of a shared land, by languages, traditions and beliefs for generations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to her, the effortless connection between the two nations, driven by the people who make it thrive, the relationship is naturally fueled by everyday interactions and shared experiences. Moreover, Ambassador Sy, highlighted the power of people-to-people diplomacy.

She said Senegalese economic operators play an essential role in the dynamism of the economy of The Gambia.

She added that through their commitment, they contribute to the creation of business, jobs and opportunities, while concretely strengthening the ties between two economies.

Ambassador Sy, paid tribute to the Senegalese forces deployed on Gambian soil, saying their presence is part of the regional commitment to peace, security and stability, under the banner of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

She noted that through their professionalism, discipline and sense of duty, they contribute, alongside other forces of the region to support The Gambia in the consolidation of its stability and institutions.

Deputising for the Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Aboard, Hon. Nani Juwara, the Minister for Energy and Petroleum, highlighted the strong bond between Senegal and The Gambia, citing a history of mutual respect, cooperation, and shared values.

He emphasised that the two countries continue to nurture their bilateral relations, built on a foundation of trust and collaboration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia External Relations Senegal By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He explained that the relationship between The Gambia and Senegal continues to hold strong promise for increase growth and regional integration through shared commitment to good neighborliness, regional and global peace, environmental sustainability, strategic engagement and continued dialogue on issues of mutual interest geared towards further solidifying the ties between the two countries.

He mentioned that The Gambia and Senegal are two sisterly countries, bonded together by geography with long-standing common historical, economic and socio-cultural ties and heritage that continue to characterise and shape the destiny of their citizens.

According to him, the friendship, strong political will, solidarity, cooperation, mutual respect, unique nature and continuous expansion of their cooperation in the various areas of mutual interest enables the two countries and their people to further expand their relations as they continue making progress in sustaining cordial ties and demonstrating and championing regional integration.

Gambia safely returns 10 citizens from Iran

Darboe vows one-term presidency, targets corruption & inequality