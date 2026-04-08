Gambia: Tango Fears Govt Media Policy May Limit Legitimate Journalism

7 April 2026
The Point (Banjul)

The Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (TANGO) wishes to express grave concern regarding the proposed National Press Accreditation Policy and the Broadcasting and Online Content Regulations, 2025, ushered by the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting.

TANGO aligns itself with growing concerns raised by media stakeholders, including the Gambia Press Union, and civil society actors on the potential implications of these proposed instruments for freedom of the Press, civic space, and democratic governance in The Gambia.

TANGO is concerned about the concentration of regulatory authority within the Executive Branch, notedly the powers granted to the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting in matters relating to licensing, accreditation, and enforcement. Effective media regulation must be independent, transparent, and free of political interference.

We are concerned by the vague and broadly defined provisions relating to public morality, public order, and public interest. Without clear definitions and safeguards, these provisions may be subject to misuse, potentially limiting legitimate journalism and public interest reporting.

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