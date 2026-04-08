Gambia: First Lady Receives Global Women Award

7 April 2026
The Point (Banjul)

The Maryland African Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Ethiopia-American Chamber of Commerce on Friday March 27, 2026 conferred the Global Women Award on the First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, Her Excellency Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, in recognition of her outstanding leadership qualities as well as her unreserved dedication in advancing the well-being and empowerment of women and families in The Gambia and across the African continent.

His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America had the honour to receive the prestigious award on behalf of the First Lady Her Excellency Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow at a colourful event held in Baltimore marking the 5th annual Maryland African Diaspora International Women's Day Celebration.

Ambassador Bah expressed appreciation to the two Chambers of Commerce for recognising and honouring the First Lady's impactful work in advancing the welfare of women and children. He conveyed optimism that the recognition would further inspire commitment to the work she has been doing for the past years.

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He noted that Her Excellency sees the honour not as a personal accolade but a reaffirmation of the collective efforts to uplift communities and expand opportunities for women and girls to realise their full potentials in an ever evolving world. She remains committed to deepening partnerships with the relevant stakeholders to advance the shared goals of empowerment, equity, and sustainable development, Ambassador Bah concluded.

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