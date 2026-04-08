Gambia: Choplife Gaming Launches Chopwin Mobile Casino in Gambia

ChopLife Gaming Ltd has officially launched ChopWIN, a mobile-first online casino platform in The Gambia, marking a significant step in the company's expansion across West Africa.

The platform is designed to deliver a fast, secure, and accessible gaming experience tailored for Gambian players. With features such as easy registration, quick deposits, and reliable withdrawals, ChopWIN aims to set a new standard for mobile gaming in the region.

The launch event brought together key stakeholders from government, telecommunications, payments, media, and the business community. Attendees witnessed the unveiling of the platform and engaged in a panel discussion on the future of gaming in The Gambia.

Jolie M. Roland, Head of Brand Experience at ChopLife Gaming, emphasised the company's growing presence across the continent. "ChopLife Gaming is licensed in 11 countries and operates in nine African markets, offering mobile-first and locally adapted gaming experiences," she said. Roland added that the Gambian government's licensing of ChopLife Gaming reflects the company's commitment to responsible operations.

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She also highlighted community partnerships, including collaboration with the Serrekunda East Sports Development Committee, as part of the company's efforts to give back. "With The Gambia's youthful population, it is vital to work with regulatory bodies like the Gambia Tourism Board to promote responsible betting and create jobs for young people," Roland noted.

Pierrette Mendy Sarr, Legal and Compliance Director at the Gambia Tourism Board, reaffirmed her office's dedication to responsible gaming. "Protecting vulnerable young people is a key part of our mission. ChopLife Gaming's measures to promote responsible betting align with our goals," she said.

Duroseme Taylor, Operations Manager at ChopLife Gaming, stressed the company's focus on safeguarding minors. "We have implemented robust security measures to ensure only adults can access the platform, in line with responsible gaming practices," she explained.

With ChopWIN's launch, ChopLife Gaming not only expands its footprint in West Africa but also reinforces its commitment to responsible gaming and community development in The Gambia.

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