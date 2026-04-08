Gambia: 62 Suspected Irregular Migrants Intercepted in Mandinaba

Security officers at Mandinaba Checkpoint intercepted sixty-two (62) suspected irregular migrants on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at about 23:00 hours during an ongoing operation targeting irregular migration.

The individuals who were travelling in three commercial vehicles comprised foreign nationals from Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, including a few Gambians. Among them were females and a minor. They are currently with the Gambia Immigration Department for screening and further action.

Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station or call 9968885.

The Gambia Police Force remains committed to preventing irregular migration and safeguarding lives and communities.

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