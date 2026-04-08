Gambia: Good Morning Mr President - Let Justice Prevail, Focus On National Development

opinion

Mr President, strengthening democratic organs is vital and the cornerstone of any healthy democracy. The Judiciary, which is one of these organs, helps in maintaining constitutional rights and upholding the rule of law. Confidence in the independence of the judiciary by the citizens also helps and enables a country to consolidate gains made in fostering development.

Since you assumed office in 2017, The Gambia's justice system has been widely recognised and applauded globally compared to the past regime, which used to influence the courts and sometimes utilise Kangaroo courts to victimise political opponents.

Mr President, the State has been losing court cases over time, which should be normal though. But according to a legal expert, the State is losing many cases due to poor investigation, preparation and presentation of state cases. It is advisable that investigators and prosecutors take their time to double check facts to ensure they have all the necessary ingredients before proceeding to trial. In any legal battle, just as in politics or sport, there must be a winner and a loser. And in any legal system the state or the accused has right to appeal. The decision of the courts, however, must be respected as this would help strengthen the country's rule of law and ensure good governance. Court verdicts shouldn't be something creating grudge and animosity between government and its people, sometimes leading to outright violence.

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Really, it doesn't tell well for a High Court judge to have acquitted and discharged an accused person only for the person to be re-arrested and detained at State Central Prison Mile II. It is important to support and uphold the independence of the judiciary to enable it work as expected. The creeping meddling with judicial independence and verdicts has raised alarm, prompting The Gambia Bar Association to express dismay at the decision of the Police to re-arrest and detain Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang after their acquittal and discharge of criminal charges brought against them.

Many are of the belief that this conduct of arrest by The Gambia Police Force is a stark reminder that The Gambia is sliding back into the Jammeh-era practice of re-arresting individuals acquitted and discharged by competent courts.

Mr President, let's remind ourselves that we are in an election year and as a government, there are many issues at stake. Thus, Government should rather focus on issues that would help improve the living condition of citizens, than on acts that would bring about unrest and resort to the use of tear gas on civilians.

The independence of the judiciary must always be maintained and upheld. The Police should continue to carry out their functions professionally and always exercise restraint in shooting and firing tear gas at people to avoid escalation of tension in peaceful protests. This professionalism will maintain peace in the society and confidence from the business community. On the other hand, the public and protesters must always guard against violence, especially the habit of hurling abuse, stones and other objects at the police and other security forces.

By and large we should always uphold the law, exercise restraint and maintain peace at all times and in every occasion for the good and progress of our country.

Focus on national development

Mr President, we must applaud the government for its stance in trying to improve the living conditions of Gambians as seen in the numerous projects designed to better the lives of the citizenry. And that trend should continue.

However, Gambians across the country face many socio-economic challenges ranging from high cost of food commodities, to lack of job opportunities, irregular migration, high rents, and meeting the cost of other public and social services. The nation is also grappling with electricity and water supply challenges, and lately the power outage has intensified to load shedding due to reduction in regional imported power supply, according to NAWEC. These are serious challenges affecting the nation that need solutions.

Thus, government should continue to focus on mitigating these challenges and creating more investment opportunities to improve the economy and bridge the unemployment and social services gaps. This will help to win the hearts and minds of the people, but not actions that would retard good efforts and government developmental process. We should always promote peaceful dialogue, especially between the authorities and groups that want to demonstrate, in a broader move to nurture peace and stability.

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Mr President, The Gambia is undergoing major security reforms since the advent of your government in 2017. In light of this, we call on the state security apparatus to be always vigilant, cautious and reasonable when it comes to public or crowd control.

Finally, Mr President, it is high time Gambians jealously safeguarded the peace and unity the country has been enjoying. It is essential to note that the world is witnessing violent conflicts that have continued to claim lives and properties. Moreover, The Gambia is strategically located in a region not far from the Sahelian corridor - a region infested with jihadists. Over the past months, there have been increasing jihadist activities in the region, posing serious challenges for governments in the Sahel, which calls for peace to be maintained at all times.

Thus investing in peace, stability and transparent and accountable governance is fundamental to long-term development and prosperity.

Good day!