Senegal/Gambia: Mckinstry Switches Attention to Afcon Qualifiers After Senegal Clash

7 April 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Head coach of The Gambia senior national team, Jonathan Mckinstry, will now shift his attention to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after the Scorpions international friendly match against Senegal.

The Scorpions slipped to the Terranga Lions 3-1 in an international friendly match played at the Stade Abdoulaye Wade last Tuesday.

Coach Mckinstry will use the upcoming months to prepare the Scorpions ready before the start of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September 2026.

He will also use the upcoming months to scout new players before the commencement of the continent's biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

Gaffer Mckinstry will try hard to qualify The Gambia to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Morocco.

The Gambia have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations twice in 2021 and 2023 respectively under the guidiance of former Coach Tom Saintfet.

Meanwhile, Coach Jonathan Mckinstry is yet to qualify The Gambia to the Africa Cup of Nations since his appointment in 2024.

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