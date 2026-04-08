Gambia: Colley Stars Squander Another Points in 2nd Division

7 April 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Colley Stars FC have squandered another points in the 2025\2026 APS Wallet sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Stars came from behind to draw 2-2 with North Star FC in their week-19 tie played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum on Saturday.

Colley Stars FC drew goalless with Gunjur United before taking on North Star FC.

The Stars scuffled to beat North Star FC to extend their lead on the Second Division League table but the match failed to produce a winner.

Colley Stars FC still occupy top-spot on the Second Tier table with 40 points despite drawing with North Star FC.

North Star FC sit eighth-place on the Second Division League table with 25 points after nineteen league matches.

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