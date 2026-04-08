Gambia: Lamin Jawo Scores, Assists in Fk Jablonec Triumph Over FC Zlin

Lamin Jawo on Saturday scored and provided an assist for FK Jablonec in their 3-0 win over FC Zlín in the Czech Premier Liga.

Jawo had another goal disallowed for offside during the match.

He has now recorded 9 league goals and 2 assists so far this season.

Jawo will strive to maintain his goal scoring form for FK Jablonec in the Czech Premier Liga.

Among all Gambian players abroad, only Alassana Jatta (15) has scored more league goals so far.

Source: Gam Foot

Gambia shine in Senegambia derby fixture

Colley Stars squander another points in 2nd Division