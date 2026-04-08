Gambia: Unite Delivers 8 Vehicles to Boost Grassroots Politics

press release

In a bold demonstration of commitment to grassroots empowerment, the Unite Movement for Change (UNITE) has once again turned words into action--this time by handing over three brand new pickup trucks to key regions across the country.

At a presentation ceremony held at the UNITE KMC Regional Bureau in Fajara, party officials officially delivered vehicles to Banjul, Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), and the West Coast Region, marking another milestone in the movement's growing nationwide mobilization effort.

With this latest distribution, UNITE has now provided a total of eight vehicles to all eight regions, a clear and strategic investment in strengthening its structures at the grassroots level.

This is not just about vehicles. It is about presence, access, and service.

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At a time when many political actors remain disconnected from the realities on the ground, UNITE is equipping its regional teams with the tools needed to engage communities, respond to local concerns, and build a movement that is truly people-centered.

From urban centers to rural communities, these vehicles will serve as engines of outreach--bridging gaps, enhancing coordination, and ensuring that no corner of the country is left behind.

The significance of this move cannot be overstated.

While others talk about national development, UNITE is actively investing in the infrastructure of political engagement. It is building a network that listens, that responds, and that delivers.

This is how serious movements are built, not just from the top, but from the ground up.

The choice of Fajara for the presentation is also symbolic. As a vibrant hub within KMC, it reflects UNITE's strong and growing footprint in one of the country's most dynamic regions. But the message goes beyond geography.

It is a message of intent.

UNITE is not waiting for power to act, it is acting to earn power.

By empowering its regional structures, the movement is laying the foundation for a more responsive, inclusive, and effective political alternative for The Gambia.

As the vehicles rolled out of the Fajara bureau, one thing became clear:

This is not just a distribution, it is a declaration.

UNITE is on the move as a supporterpits it "get up and move". And it is taking the grassroots with it.

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