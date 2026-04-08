Ghana: MTN Completes Ghana Mobile Money Spinoff to Scale Fintech Unit

MTN Group has completed the separation of its mobile money business in Ghana, as it moves to position fintech as a standalone growth unit. The company said its Ghana subsidiary, Scancom PLC, merged MobileMoney Ltd with a new entity, MobileMoney Fintech Ltd, effective March 31 after regulatory approvals. The new entity will house all mobile money operations in the country.

MobileMoney Fintech Ltd is jointly owned by MTN Dutch Holdings and the MTN Ghana Fintech Trust, which represents minority shareholders. The restructuring does not affect MTN Ghana's telecom operations or shareholding structure.

The move aligns with Ghana's Payment Systems and Services Act and supports MTN's plan to separate fintech from telecom activities. The structure allows the unit to raise capital, expand services, and be valued independently.

Ghana is one of MTN's largest mobile money markets. The business generated $549.15 million in revenue in 2025, while group fintech transaction volume rose nearly 40% to $500.3 billion. MTN reported 69.5 million active fintech users across its markets.

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MTN said similar separation processes are ongoing in Nigeria and Uganda, as part of a broader strategy to scale its fintech operations.

Key Takeaways

MTN's Ghana spinoff reflects a structural shift in how telecom companies are positioning fintech businesses. Mobile money has evolved from a value-added service into a core revenue driver, with transaction volumes and user bases comparable to financial institutions. By separating the unit, MTN can unlock value through independent valuation, attract external investors, and operate with greater regulatory clarity. The structure also aligns with local ownership requirements in markets like Ghana. For investors, fintech units often command higher valuations than telecom businesses due to growth potential and margin expansion. The reference to a potential Mastercard investment valuing the unit at $5.2 billion shows how strategic partners view mobile money platforms as critical infrastructure in emerging markets. Across Africa, telecom-led fintech platforms are competing with banks and standalone fintechs for payments, credit, and savings products. The separation allows MTN to move faster in product development while maintaining its telecom base. As similar restructurings progress in Nigeria and Uganda, the model could become standard for large telecom operators seeking to scale financial services independently.