Africa: Auda-Nepad Backs 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy

Jabiru Tsauri, National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, has pledged strong institutional support for the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy, positioning the event as a catalyst for Nigeria's sports diplomacy and economic advancement.

Tsauri made the commitment while receiving Lami Ahmed, President of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, and her delegation during a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He described the forthcoming championship as a landmark opportunity for Nigeria to strengthen its influence across the continent while leveraging sports as a tool for economic growth and regional integration.

"I am delighted to receive the LGAN delegation. Their vision aligns with national development goals, and we will provide the needed backing," Tsauri said.

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He emphasized the importance of investing in women's golf, noting that the development of female athletes and administrators is critical to enhancing Nigeria's global sporting profile.

Tsauri also commended LGAN for successfully securing the hosting rights, describing the achievement as a significant step for the country.

"Nigeria has the capacity, population strength, and hospitality to host over 30 African nations.

"We will showcase our unity and leadership on the continent through this championship," Tsauri said.

Earlier, Ahmed explained that the visit was aimed at forging a strategic partnership with AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria to ensure the successful hosting of the tournament.

"We are here not just as sports administrators but as patriots committed to national prestige and Africa's unity through sport," Ahmed said.

She further disclosed that Nigeria will host the championship from November 1 to November 7 under the theme, 'Uniting Africa Through the Greens,' reinforcing the country's commitment to continental collaboration through sport.