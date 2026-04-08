Nigeria: GEJ Golf Club Moves to Elevate Course to World-Class Level

The Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Golf Club is set to undergo a steady transformation aimed at elevating its facilities to world-class standards, with upgrades focused on both course quality and player experience.

The captain of the club, AVM B.D. Solomon, who also serves as Vice President of the Nigeria Golf Federation, disclosed the development in a chat with Golf Digest, noting that sustained leadership has been central to the progress recorded so far.

"Because this is a military golf course, the captaincy is an appointed position rather than an elected one. I was appointed in 2021, so this is my fifth year in the role," he said.

A major highlight of his tenure has been the expansion of the course from nine holes to a full 18-hole layout, achieved with the support of club members.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"When I assumed office, the course was a nine-hole course. With the cooperation and support of members, we have successfully expanded it into a full 18-hole course, which we are using today," Solomon stated.

With expansion completed, attention has shifted to sustainability, particularly maintaining a green course throughout the year. According to him, a comprehensive irrigation system is being developed to address dry season challenges.

"One key objective is to maintain a fully green course all year round, so that even during the dry season, the fairways remain green instead of becoming dusty," he explained.

Infrastructure upgrades are also ongoing, including the construction of a caddies' shelter, expansion of tee boxes, and planned rest areas on the back nine.

"We are also developing infrastructure and planning to introduce rest areas where players can take shelter and refresh themselves," he added.