Nigeria: U.S. Govt Orders Evacuation of Staff From Abuja, Cites Deteriorating Security Situation

The United States government has ordered the evacuation of its staff and their family members at its embassy in Abuja over what it described as the current deterioration of security across the country.

The order from the U.S. Department of State directed non-emergency workers and U.S. government employee family members to begin leaving the country.

Also pegging the overall Travel Advisory for Nigeria at Level 3: Reconsider Travel to warn Americans, the U.S. government noted that issues like crime, terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, and inconsistent availability of health care services are prevalent, with some areas having increased risk.

For those who still want to travel despite the advisory, the U.S. government, however, warned against some northern states as well as other states like Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Enugu, and some parts of Rivers State due to the high risk of terrorism and kidnapping.

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They further pegged states like Borno, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and northern Adamawa at Level 4 due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping, while North-west states like Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara were cited for unrest, crime, and kidnapping.

Warning against any travel to those states, the advisory read: "The security situation in these states is unstable and uncertain due to civil unrest. Widespread violence between communities and armed crime, including kidnapping and roadside banditry. Security operations to counter these threats may occur without warning."

In the South, the advisory warned against travel to Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states (excluding Port Harcourt) due to crime, kidnapping, and unrest, adding that "Crime is widespread in Southern Nigeria. There is a high risk of kidnapping, violent protests, and armed gangs."

Stressing that terrorist attacks remain a threat across the country, including at markets, shopping centres, hotels, places of worship, and public gatherings, the advisory further alleged that violent crimes, including armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping for ransom, are widespread and that U.S. citizens are perceived as wealthy and are frequent targets.

Health-wise, the travel advisory described health services in Nigeria as limited and inconsistent, noting that medical facilities generally do not meet U.S. or European standards.

The State Department, however, urged U.S. citizens considering travel to Nigeria to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for important updates, exercise caution while travelling, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, and establish personal safety and "proof of life" protocols.