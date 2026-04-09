Nigerian Rapper Apologises After Joke About Owning RDP Houses Backfires

Scooby Nero angered many South Africans after sharing a video saying he collects rent from people in Johannesburg government houses.

Chibuzor Nwankwo apologised and said he was just making a joke about what Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene said.

Nigerian rapper Scooby Nero has apologised to South Africans for making a video about owning RDP houses.

The musician, whose real name is Chibuzor Nwankwo, made people angry when he shared a video saying he collected rent from people living in Johannesburg RDP homes. Many people went on social media to criticise him.

The rapper later said his video was a joke. He said he got the idea from Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene. Kunene had spoken about people paying rent to Nigerians.

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Scooby Nero posted an apology video after seeing the anger.

"I want to give a big apology to South Africans because I never knew that it was going to blow out of proportion," he said. "It's a trolling thing. What I do is troll, they troll me back, that's what I do for the longest time."

He said he has been making these jokes online since September last year.

"I think I blew this thing out of proportion," he said. "I shouldn't have done that. That's not an excuse ... I was just trolling guys. I was going to do that then go to Sandton and say I bought Sandton."

The rapper ended by saying he did not want to trick anyone.

"I'm really sorry South Africa," he said. "I didn't mean it that way ... I don't have anything to hide."