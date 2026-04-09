Nigeria Not On Brink of Collapse, Says Information Minister

ABUJA -- The Federal Government has dismissed claims that Nigeria is on the verge of collapse, insisting that the country remains stable and is making steady progress in addressing its security and economic challenges.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this on Wednesday at the 81st General Assembly and 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria held in Abuja.

"I want to unequivocally refute the insinuation that Nigeria is on the brink. On the contrary, we are daily exhibiting resilience and tackling our security and economic challenges more decisively," the minister said.

Speaking on security, Idris assured Nigerians that ongoing military operations and enhanced intelligence coordination are yielding positive results. He cited recent operations in Zamfara and Niger states, where security forces neutralised bandits and foiled planned attacks within a short timeframe.

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According to him, coordinated efforts by the Armed Forces and other security agencies have significantly reduced incidents of large-scale insurgent activity, while improved intelligence and rapid response systems are being strengthened to safeguard lives and property.

On the economy, the minister said key indicators point to recovery and growing investor confidence, noting that ongoing reforms are beginning to deliver results.

"Nigeria's foreign reserves are strengthening, investor confidence is improving, and reforms in both the oil and non-oil sectors are expanding revenue streams. These decisions, though difficult, are stabilising public finances and creating a more transparent economic environment," he stated.

Idris also highlighted Nigeria's recent return to Frontier Market status by FTSE Russell as a strong signal of renewed global confidence in the country's economy. He explained that the reclassification reflects improved foreign exchange liquidity, enhanced market transparency, and easier capital repatriation.

"This development confirms that Nigeria is once again a viable destination for global investment, with international funds expected to increase participation in our capital market," he added.

Addressing media stakeholders, the minister called for responsible and accurate reporting, particularly as the country approaches another election cycle. He emphasised the critical role of broadcasters in shaping public perception and promoting national unity.

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"The airwaves are a public trust. Broadcasting must continue to inform, educate, and unite our people, while upholding the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, and accuracy," he said.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to supporting a free and responsible media environment and urged stronger collaboration between government and media institutions to combat misinformation and foster national cohesion.

"Difficult moments like this require stronger faith in our country and a deep sense of patriotism, not narratives that create fear or division," Idris added.

The minister commended BON for its role in promoting professionalism in the broadcasting industry and encouraged stakeholders to continue working together to strengthen democracy and national development.

He also formally declared the 81st BON General Assembly open, expressing optimism that the gathering would produce practical solutions to advance the broadcasting sector.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan; Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Charles Ebuebu; Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority and Chairman of BON, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos; Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Olalekan Fadolapo; Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Jibrin Baba Ndace; Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Mohammed Bulama; and Vice Chairman of BON, Tony Akiotu, among other dignitaries.