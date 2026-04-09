Nigeria: DJ Tunez Breaks Silence On Burna Boy Altercation

Nigerian disc jockey, Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, alias DJ Tunez, has opened up about his clash with Burna Boy, revealing it was a brawl. The fracas went viral online in a video showing the two artistes in a physical altercation.

Meanwhile, DJ Tunez turned to his social media handle, X formerly Twitter, and addressed the cause of the confrontation, recounting that ten men attacked him.

"This N*gga Burna Boy, all signs of weakness. First off, you hit me in the back of my head without me looking, that's some sucka sht, my boy. 1 vs 10, and I stood my ground. That's why you collected as well, when I defended myself," he remarked.

Earlier, in a statement posted on the Nigerian DJ Association's Instagram platform, the body called on DJs to maintain professionalism and tolerance within the entertainment industry and temporarily banned Burna Boy's music. The organisation also noted that it would investigate the incident, urging DJs across Nigeria to be vigilant and respectful toward any individual artist at their events, adding that "Respect among DJs is essential."

At the time of filing this report, Burna Boy's management team has yet to respond to the incident officially.