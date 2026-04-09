Nigeria Gears Up for Paris Energy Forum With $18bn Oil Approvals, Rising Output

Key government officials from Nigeria are getting prepared to engage with global stakeholders at the Invest in African Energy Forum (IAEF) scheduled to hold in Paris next month.

The government is positioning the country's oil and gas sector for renewed investment and has reported increased upstream activity supported by recent reforms, new project approvals and a shift in asset ownership, according to APO Group.

In 2025, Nigeria approved 28 field development plans valued at $18.2 billion, targeting an estimated 1.4 billion bbl of reserves.

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Crude production has rebounded to approximately 1.6-1.7 MMbpd, driven by increased drilling activity and government-led initiatives aimed at restoring output. Additional gains have come from greater participation by indigenous operators following divestments by international oil companies, contributing an estimated 200,000 bpd to national production.

The implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has also reshaped the fiscal and regulatory framework, with officials citing improved transparency and investment conditions.

Beyond upstream developments, Nigeria continues to expand infrastructure across the value chain.

The Dangote refinery, with a capacity of approximately 650,000 bpd, is ramping up operations, while pipeline rehabilitation and expansion efforts aim to improve crude transport and export reliability.

Gas monetization remains another focus area, with projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline targeting increased domestic utilization and industrial growth.

Nigeria's petroleum minister is expected to highlight licensing opportunities, investment-ready assets and partnership prospects at the Paris forum, as the country seeks to reestablish itself as a key destination for global oil and gas capital.