Namibia: Genocide Issue Nearly Finalised - Nandi-Ndaitwah

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has revealed that Namibia and Germany are nearing the conclusion of the 1904 to 1908 Ovaherero and Nama genocide negotiations.

She announced this during her second state of nation address (Sona) in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

"The chiefs' forum and technical task force have reviewed the joint declaration and is now nearing a conclusion, as it is now within reach," she said.

The president said the joint declaration will soon be tabled in the parliament, urging National Assembly members to remain patient.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the matter is set to be concluded before the end of 2026.

According to reports, negotiations stalled in 2021 after the previous agreement was rejected.

The original proposal, which offered €1.1 billion (about N$22.5 billion) over 30 years as development aid rather than official reparations, was rejected by Namibia's parliament and the affected communities in 2021.

The descendants at the time called this "the joke of the century" and "neocolonial subservience".

While Germany formally recognised the atrocities as a genocide in 2021, the affected communities continue to demand direct reparations and greater inclusion in talks.