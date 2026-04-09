Nigeria: ASUU-Unijos Declares Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid, Mutilated Salaries

According to a notice issued by the chapter Chairperson, Jurbe Molwus, a professor, the strike takes effect on Wednesday, 8 April and will continue until the salaries are paid.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos Chapter, has declared an indefinite strike over the non-payment of members' salaries and the non-inclusion of earned academic allowances in previous salaries.

According to a notice issued by the chapter Chairperson, Jurbe Molwus, a professor, the strike takes effect on Wednesday, 8 April and will continue until the salaries are paid.

Mr Molwus said the decision is in line with the union's National Executive Council (NEC) resolution and the chapter's congress resolution.

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The union said its findings revealed that the delay is due to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, as the university bursary had completed its part in the salary payment process.

"After following due process, we hereby request all members to abstain from lectures, conduct of exams and statutory meetings as our salary for the month of March 2026 is yet to be paid despite our patience," the notice reads in part.

The union had, since July 2025, directed chapters to declare a strike whenever salaries were delayed.

Last month, the University of Lagos Chapter of the union declared a similar strike over unexplained cuts in January and February salaries, as well as the non-payment of earned academic allowances.

The strike was suspended after the national executive council of the union intervened.

Two weeks ago, ASUU National Chairperson, Chris Piwuna, told PREMIUM TIMES that the union is concerned about the non-implementation of some components of the union's agreement with the federal government, including the payment of earned academic allowances.

Mr Piwuna, a professor, said the delay has been attributed to the delay in passing the budget.

The Nigerian government has assured Nigerians that academics will no longer down tools, as it is committed to fulfilling all components of the agreement. But the union said the implementation has yet to begin in full, as lecturers continue to receive mutilated salaries.

ASUU-FG 2025 agreement

In October, the sixth committee constituted by the government to renegotiate the 2009 agreement completed the renegotiation and harmonisation.

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The agreement included a 40 per cent salary increase for the academics and the establishment of a National Research Council (NRC) with statutory funding of at least one per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

It also included a clause requiring professors to earn a pension equivalent to their annual salary at age 70.

The agreement also captured the government's commitment to greater university autonomy and academic freedom, as well as to better funding for universities, with allocations for research, libraries, laboratories, equipment, and staff development.

It also includes a professorial cadre allowance of N1.7 million annually for full professors and N840,000 annually for academics who are Readers.