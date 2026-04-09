Nigeria: Plateau Killings - Victims Laid to Rest

The death toll from the Palm Sunday attack on Anguwan Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State has risen to 33, as some of the victims were laid to rest on Tuesday.

Gunmen had invaded the community on Sunday night, shooting indiscriminately and leaving several people dead and others injured. The initial casualty figure was put at 28.

However, speaking during a funeral service for some of the victims at ECWA Church, Anguwan Rukuba, the Plateau State Government confirmed that the number had increased to 33.

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Chief of Staff to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Jeremiah Satmak, who represented the governor at the burial, explained that additional victims died in hospital after the earlier figure was recorded.

"Government is working tirelessly to unravel the motive behind these killings and bring an end to the violence on the Plateau. This attack was meant to break our unity, but it will not succeed," Satmak said.

He assured bereaved families that efforts were ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible, while urging residents to remain vigilant and prayerful.

Satmak also announced that three youths earlier arrested in connection with the attack had been released.

In his remarks, Plateau State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Gomwalk Dunkan, stressed that justice must be served to achieve lasting peace.

"There can be no peace without justice. Government must ensure that justice is served for lasting peace to return," he said.

Earlier, the funeral turned tense when women and youths staged a protest outside the church, demanding the immediate release of the detained youths. The protesters, carrying placards, insisted the suspects were innocent and alleged that the real perpetrators remained at large.

The situation caused a brief disruption, with demonstrators vowing not to allow the burial to proceed until the youths were freed. Tension eased after news filtered in that the detainees had been released, sparking jubilation at the church premises.

A community member, Peter Makenzie, told reporters that the youths had been arrested by the military days after the attack while sitting in front of their homes. Their return to the church, he said, brought relief to both protesters and mourners, as they were presented to youth leaders.

It was only after their release was confirmed that the protesters allowed the victims' bodies to be moved for burial, paving the way for the continuation of funeral rites.

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Meanwhile, political commentator and publisher Shabul Mazadu cautioned against using protests to interfere with ongoing investigations and law enforcement processes.