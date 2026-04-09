Nigeria: 'Bring Out Your Payroll', Dismissed Soldier Counters Army With Salary Evidence

The controversy over welfare conditions in the Nigerian Army has deepened as dismissed soldier Rotimi Olamilekan, popularly known as Soja Boi, has released "evidence" of his earnings.

He further challenged the military authorities to make their payroll public.

Olamilekan, a former lance corporal, posted a video on Tuesday displaying bank transaction alerts which he said reflected his salary and allowances while in service.

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The move comes hours after the Nigerian Army dismissed his earlier allegations on poor welfare and lack of equipment as false and misleading.

"I am not trying to spoil the Nigerian Army's image... I am just speaking the facts and I will be backing them with evidence," he said.

In the video, he presented three separate credit alerts, including one showing N112,061.59, which he identified as his monthly salary.

Another alert showed a N20,000 credit, which he described as an allowance, while a third payment of N45,000, according to him, was an operational allowance for soldiers deployed to conflict areas.

He added that such allowances were not consistent and depended on deployment.

"If you are not in operation, they don't pay you that one," he said, noting that soldiers on barracks duty earn significantly less.

Olamilekan also reaffirmed his earlier claims that soldiers purchase key equipment with personal funds.

"Helmet, you go buy. Fragmentation jacket, you go buy them," he said.

He urged Nigerians to verify his claims independently and directly challenged the Army to publish its payroll.

"If they say I am lying, they should bring out their payroll. How much are they paying soldiers?" he said.

The latest development follows his earlier interview in which he alleged that soldiers buy their own uniforms, boots and protective gear despite earning modest salaries.

He had claimed that uniforms cost about N55,000 while boots could go as high as N60,000, placing significant financial strain on personnel.

He also alleged that protective equipment such as bulletproof vests and helmets are rarely issued, leaving soldiers exposed in high-risk operations.

The Nigerian Army had, however, rejected those claims, insisting that uniforms, kits and protective gear are provided to all personnel through established logistics systems.

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In a statement by its Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anaele, the Army maintained that no soldier is deployed without adequate protection.

It acknowledged that some personnel may choose to supplement issued kits but described such actions as voluntary.

On remuneration, the Army said soldiers receive consolidated salaries alongside various allowances paid directly into their accounts.

While the authenticity of the payment alerts displayed by Olamilekan could not be independently verified, the development has further intensified public debate over welfare conditions within the military.

Olamilekan first came into the spotlight in February 2026 after a viral video in which he called on political leaders to send their children into military service to experience conditions faced by ordinary troops.

He was subsequently arrested, detained for weeks and later dismissed from service.

The Army said his dismissal was based on acts of indiscipline, including violations of military social media policy, and not related to his public comments.