Gambia: April Is the Gambia's Hottest Month, Chief Meteorologist Says Amid Rising Heat Concerns

April is consistently the hottest month of the year in The Gambia, according to the country's chief meteorologist, who says the current intense heat being experienced across the country is part of a long-established climate pattern, though worsening under global warming.

Tijan Bojang, chief meteorologist at the Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources, said the high temperatures recorded in recent weeks are not unusual for this time of year.

"April is always the hottest month of the year from climatological records of more than 50 years, so this is normal at this time of the year," he said in an interview.

Mr Bojang, whose office is based at Banjul International Airport, explained that the current heatwave aligns with historical weather trends, even as climate change intensifies conditions.

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"This is a normal climate condition in April from 50 years ago," he said. "Climate change knowledge informs us that the global temperature trend is increasing, so it is obvious that the trend for April or any other month in the year is also gradually increasing."

Across the country, people have been complaining about the scorching sun, saying the daytime heat is becoming unbearable and leading to dehydration. The rising temperatures have renewed concerns about the broader impact of climate change, particularly in Africa, which experts say is highly vulnerable to extreme weather conditions.

Dawda Badgie, director of the National Environment Agency, warned of the consequences of environmental neglect.

"If we don't take care of the environment, the environment will take care of us," he said.

Experts say Africa faces growing risks from climate change, including heatwaves, flooding and erratic rainfall, all of which threaten livelihoods, especially in agriculture.

According to the African Development Bank Group, the continent is the most vulnerable to climate change impacts despite contributing the least to global emissions.

The bank warns that rising temperatures could have far-reaching effects on economies, food systems, water resources and public health, potentially reversing development gains.

Mr Bojang cautioned that while the heat itself is seasonal, its impacts can be severe, particularly on human health and farming. He advised that health-related concerns such as dehydration, meningitis and skin conditions should be addressed by the Ministry of Health.

In the agricultural sector, excessive heat can lead to losses, especially among poultry farmers. Despite the harsh conditions inland, some relief is expected along coastal areas in the coming days.

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Mr Bojang said residents in the western part of the country may begin to experience cooler conditions.

"The good news is that those in the coastal settlements are expected to experience a cool breeze atmosphere from Thursday, 9th April 2026, that may persist for three days," he said.