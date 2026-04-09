Nigeria: 'I Never Saw a Fool Like This' - Wizkid Reacts to DJ Tunez, Burna Boy Fight

The development has intensified conversations within the Afrobeats scene, drawing attention to underlying rivalries and the role of fan-driven narratives in escalating tensions

Nigerian music star Wizkid has publicly reacted to the widely circulated altercation involving his official disc jockey, DJ Tunez, and fellow Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy, following a brawl at a high-profile private gathering in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the incident, which has since dominated social media discourse, occurred on the night of Monday, 6 April, at "Obi's House", a weekly celebrity event hosted by DJ Obi.

The gathering, known for attracting A-list entertainers, reportedly descended into chaos after tensions flared between both camps.

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The Incident

According to multiple witness accounts and viral footage circulating online, DJ Tunez was either on the decks or overseeing music selection when a disagreement arose.

Sources differ on the exact trigger. Some claim the DJ played an unreleased track by Burna Boy without authorisation, while others allege he repeatedly prioritised Wizkid's music, ignoring Burna Boy's presence or requests.

Witnesses said Burna Boy approached the DJ booth to address the situation, leading to a heated verbal exchange. DJ Tunez was alleged to have responded dismissively, escalating tensions.

Moments later, the situation turned physical.

Videos show a chaotic scuffle involving several individuals, with security personnel struggling to restore order. DJ Tunez was briefly seen on the floor before being escorted away.

Despite rumours of injuries, there has been no official confirmation of serious harm sustained by either party.

Wizkid breaks silence

After initially remaining silent, Wizkid addressed the situation on Wednesday, April 8, in a strongly worded post that appeared to criticise Burna Boy.

He wrote: "P**** nigga Jump a dj with 10man carry diddy towel Dey dance. I never saw a fool like this, Diddy babe, for my life."***

The remark, delivered in Pidgin English, was widely interpreted as a reference to the group attack on DJ Tunez and included mocking allusions linked to ongoing internet jokes involving music mogul Sean Diddy Combs.

The post, as of this report, has drawn over 6.4 million views and over 100,000 engagements.

Subsequently, the singer accompanied his post with an image of a baby oil, which many interpreted as a reference to one of the allegations against Combs and links to Burna Boy, which made headlines in 2024 during his legal battles.

The post has since intensified reactions online, with fans of both artistes engaging in heated exchanges across platforms.

Reactions

DJ Tunez, in a series of posts on X on Tuesday, accused Burna Boy of initiating the violence, claiming he was attacked from behind.

He wrote: "YOU HIT ME IN THE BACK OF MY HEAD WITHOUT ME LOOKING! THATS SOME SUCKA SHIiT MY BOY!"

He further added: "1 VS 10 AND I STOOD MY GROUND... THAT'S WHY YOU COLLECTED AS WELL, WHEN I DEFENDED MYSELF."

Shortly after, the DJ posted a cryptic message: "OGBAFIA NUMBER 1 DON WAKE OOO!"

Meanwhile, in a viral clip which surfaced on Wednesday, Burna Boy appears to be directly trolling DJ Tunez. He is seen dancing with a white towel to the song "Money Constant," but he pointedly changes the well-known lyric from "Ogbafia dey my side" to "Ogbafia dey for ground".

After changing the lyrics, he dramatically falls to the floor, a clear jab at the viral footage showing DJ Tunez on the ground during the fight at Obi's House.

Industry rivalry

The clash has reignited long-standing tensions within Nigeria's Afrobeats scene, particularly the competitive dynamic among the so-called "Big Three": Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido.

DJ Tunez, a long-time associate of Wizkid, has previously been involved in subtle online exchanges perceived as jabs at Burna Boy. One notable instance occurred in November 2025 when he appeared to mock Burna Boy following criticism over a concert incident in the United States.

The rivalry, often amplified by fan bases, has historically played out through social media comparisons, indirect comments and competitive milestones.

Ironically, both Wizkid and Burna Boy are scheduled to perform at the 2026 edition of Afro Nation Portugal, further fuelling public interest in the fallout.

Interestingly, the duo has collaborated on tracks such as "Ginger" in 2021 and "B. D'OR" in 2022.

Ban

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In a significant development, the Nigerian DJ Association condemned the incident, announcing a temporary boycott of Burna Boy's music.

The association stated that DJs nationwide, including those in the diaspora, would refrain from playing his songs pending the outcome of an internal review.

In its statement, the body emphasised respect for DJs and described the incident as an "assault", stressing that "all DJs are equal" and deserving of protection in professional spaces.

Public reaction has remained sharply divided.

Supporters of Wizkid and DJ Tunez have condemned the alleged "gang-up", praising the DJ for standing his ground, while Burna Boy's fans have either questioned the narrative or defended his actions, citing possible provocation.

The controversy has also drawn commentary from influencers and entertainers, with some linking the altercation to earlier social media posts and industry tensions.

Notably, Burna Boy and his management have yet to issue any official statement regarding the incident as of Wednesday.

As of this report, no formal complaint or police action has been reported, and the incident is currently being treated as a celebrity-related altercation at a private event.