Nigerian Music Industry Divided Among Big 3 Afrobeats Artists - Omah Lay

Afrobeats artiste Omah Stanley Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has expressed that the Nigerian music scene is largely divided among supporters of Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy

In an interview with American media outlet The Fader, he shared his perspective on the industry's division. Omah Lay revealed that there was a period when he chose to unfollow the so-called Afrobeats Big 3 Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy because he disagreed with their approach to leading the genre.

"The Nigerian Afrobeats landscape is really divided. If you align with Davido, you're on one side; if you align with Wizkid, you're on the other," he explained. Back in 2024, I unfollowed Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido. I felt they were promoting a style for Afrobeats that had become outdated."

Discussing his collaboration with Davido on the track "With You," Omah Lay described the experience as organic and said it gave him a deeper appreciation for Davido's character.

He also noted that Davido faces criticism due to his affluent background. Still, he emphasised that the DMW leader "has nothing to prove to anyone "with his ambition and drive, distinguishing him in the industry.