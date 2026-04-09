Nigeria: 'Nigeria Not On the Brink of Collapse, We Are Showing Resilience, Progress', Says Info Minister

The Federal Government has dismissed claims that Nigeria was on the brink of collapse, insisting that the country remained stable, resilient, and on a steady path to recovery and growth.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this on Wednesday at the 81st General Assembly and 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in Abuja.

Idris said assertions that Nigeria was nearing collapse were unfounded, stressing that the country was making measurable progress in addressing its challenges.

"I want to unequivocally refute the insinuation that Nigeria is on the brink of collapse. On the contrary, we are daily exhibiting resilience and tackling our security and economic challenges more decisively," he said.

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On security, the minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Government waa recording steady gains through sustained military operations and improved intelligence coordination.

He cited recent operations in Zamfara and Niger States, where security forces neutralised bandits and thwarted planned attacks within a short period.

According to him, coordinated efforts by the Armed Forces and other security agencies have significantly reduced incidents of large-scale insurgent activities, while intelligence and rapid-response systems were being strengthened to safeguard lives and property.

Speaking on the economy, Idris said key indicators pointed to recovery and renewed investor confidence, noting that ongoing reforms were already yielding positive results.

"Nigeria's foreign reserves are strengthening, investor confidence is improving, and reforms in both the oil and non-oil sectors are expanding revenue streams. These decisions, though difficult, are stabilising public finances and creating a more transparent economic environment," he said.

The minister also highlighted Nigeria's return to Frontier Market status as announced by FTSE Russell, describing it as a strong signal of growing global confidence in the nation's economy.

He explained that the reclassification reflected improved foreign exchange liquidity, enhanced market transparency, and greater ease of capital repatriation.

"This development confirms that Nigeria is once again a viable destination for global investment, with international funds expected to increase participation in our capital market," he added.

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Addressing media professionals, Idris called for responsible and accurate reporting, particularly as the country approaches another election cycle.

He emphasised the role of broadcasters in shaping public perception and fostering national unity.

"The airwaves are a public trust. Broadcasting must continue to inform, educate, and unite our people, while upholding the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, and accuracy," he said.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to promoting a free, responsible, and forward-looking media environment, urging stronger collaboration between the government and media institutions to combat misinformation and strengthen national cohesion.

"Difficult moments like this require stronger faith in our country and a deep sense of patriotism, not narratives that create fear or division," he added.

Idris commended the BON for its role in promoting professionalism in the industry and encouraged stakeholders to work collectively to build a media landscape that supports democracy, development, and national unity.

He further assured that the Federal Government would continue to engage transparently with citizens while implementing reforms aimed at building a more secure, resilient, and prosperous nation.

The minister formally declared the 81st General Assembly and Annual General Meeting of BON open, expressing confidence that the gathering would produce practical solutions to advance the Nigeria's broadcasting industry.