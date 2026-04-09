Nigeria: Atiku, Obi, Makinde, Other Opposition Leaders Hold Closed-Door Meeting After Protest At INEC Headquarters

The meeting comes just hours after his faction of the ADC staged a protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the party's internal crisis.

The factional chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, is currently hosting the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, alongside some chieftains of the Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The meeting is taking place at Mr Mark's residence in Abuja. It comes just hours after his faction of the ADC staged a protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the party's internal crisis.

Leaders of Mr Mark's ADC faction present at the meeting include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

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Also in attendance are Rabiu Kwankwaso, former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal and the faction's spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi.

On the PDP side, apart from Messrs Makinde and Turaki, other attendees include the faction's National Secretary, Taofeeq Arapaja, and its spokesperson, Ini Ememobong.

Details of the meeting are still unclear. However, there are indications that the opposition figures are exploring strategies to effectively challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Mr Makinde, one of the two sitting PDP governors, was a key member of the G-5 governors who opposed Atiku's candidacy in the 2023 election, an internal rift widely seen as a factor in the PDP's loss.

The G-5 governors, also known as the "Integrity Group", played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the 2023 presidential election for the PDP. The group, led by former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, included Mr Makinde, former governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

The crisis began after Atiku emerged as the PDP presidential candidate. The governors demanded the resignation of the then party's National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, arguing that both the presidential candidate and party chairman could not come from the North in the interest of regional balance. When their demands were not met, the G-5 distanced themselves from Atiku's campaign.

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At the time, internal divisions weakened the PDP's cohesion ahead of the election, with the G-5 refusing to campaign for Atiku actively. In Rivers State, a key electoral stronghold, the former vice president lost significantly, while in Oyo State, Governor Makinde's influence was seen to have contributed to the victory of opposition candidates.

Although the governors did not formally endorse a single alternative candidate, their actions, ranging from political neutrality to tacit support for rival parties, fragmented the PDP's traditional support base. This disunity reduced Atiku's ability to consolidate votes nationwide, ultimately affecting his competitiveness against the eventual winner, Mr Tinubu of the APC.