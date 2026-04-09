Nigeria: Wizkid Labels Burna Boy a Coward for Bringing 10 Men to Fight DJTunez

Afrobeats star Wizkid has reacted to the fight between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez.

The fight happened on Monday at Obi's House, a popular weekly Afrobeats event in Lagos.

What started as a heated argument between the two quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with members of Burna Boy's team allegedly joining in before bystanders stepped in to restore order.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, but online speculation suggests it may be linked to long-standing industry rivalries, especially DJ Tunez's close association with Wizkid, who fans often compare to Burna Boy

Reacting to X, Wizkid defended his official DJ, suggesting Burna Boy was a "coward" for reportedly attacking Tunez with the help of ten other men.

He also labelled the 'City Boy' singer "Diddy's babe" -- a social media jab referencing Burna's well-known friendship with incarcerated rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"P***y nigga, jump a DJ with 10 men, carry Diddy towel Dey dance. I never see a fool like this Diddy babe for my life," he wrote.

DJ Tunez, also known as Ogbafia, had earlier taken a swipe at Burna Boy, calling him a "coward" and posting "All Signs of Weakness" -- a twist on Burna Boy's album title 'No Sign of Weakness'. Burna Boy responded with a mocking video. In the clip, he is seen dancing to 'Money Constant' by DJ Tunez featuring Wizkid, DJ Maphorisa, and Mavo.

While singing along, he changed the lyric "Ogbafia dey my side" to "Ogbafia dey for ground," then dramatically fell -- a move widely seen as a jab at DJ Tunez.

The controversy escalated on Tuesday when the Nigerian DJ Association announced a ban on Burna Boy's music.