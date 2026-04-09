Nigeria: U.S. Lobbying Firm Threatens Sanctions Against INEC Officials, Election Riggers

A United States-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, has said it will recommend sanctions against officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerian politicians found to be involved in election rigging, according to TheCable.

The firm, which was recently alleged to have been engaged by Atiku Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, citing growing global concerns over electoral malpractice in Nigeria, TheCable reported.

According to the report, the firm plans to identify and spotlight individuals involved in undermining Nigeria's electoral process and recommend them for punitive measures by the United States government.

It was further reported that such recommendations would be forwarded to the office of the US President and Congress, with proposed measures including asset freezes, travel bans, and restrictions on access to the global financial system for those implicated.

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TheCable also reported that the firm noted that although the US State Department had acknowledged INEC's institutional capacity to conduct credible elections, the commission has shown weaknesses when faced with deliberate interference by political actors.

The report added that these vulnerabilities were evident during Nigeria's 2023 elections and warned that current developments suggest a similar pattern could be emerging.

According to TheCable, the firm revealed that it is already engaging with key US stakeholders and plans to brief congressional leadership and senior officials of the National Security Council in the coming days, despite the ongoing Easter recess of the US Congress.

The firm stressed that its objective is to ensure accountability for any politician or INEC official who compromises the integrity of Nigeria's elections, the report said.

TheCable further reported that Atiku recently engaged the US lobbying firm as part of efforts to strengthen his reputational standing in the United States and counter what was described as the Nigerian government's lobbying narratives abroad.

The agreement, signed in March 2026, includes facilitating meetings between the former vice president and US government officials, as well as providing strategic guidance on policy positioning and engagements.