Nigeria: NFF, Nlo Disown 'Illegal' Club Chairmen Forum, Reaffirm Governance Structure

The Nigeria Football Federation and Nationwide League One have jointly distanced themselves from the so-called Progressive Club Chairmen Forum, declaring the body unofficial and without any recognised role in Nigerian football administration.

In a firm clarification, the NLO--mandated by the NFF to oversee grassroots competitions--emphasised that all league operations are strictly governed by the federation's statutes and regulatory framework. The body reiterated that no external group has been authorised to speak or act on behalf of clubs within its structure.

Both organisations stressed that the Forum lacks any legal or administrative mandate to function as an advocacy group, spokesperson, or representative entity for clubs. They further noted that each club maintains its own affiliation through its respective State Football Association and operates within established league protocols.

According to the statement, the Forum's claims regarding club rights, governance, and operational control are not only unfounded but also redundant, as such matters are already comprehensively addressed within existing football laws and regulations.

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The NFF and NLO warned against any attempts by unofficial bodies to duplicate or interfere with statutory governance structures, insisting that league management remains the sole responsibility of the NLO under NFF oversight.

Reaffirming their commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, both bodies urged all stakeholders, including the Forum, to respect established boundaries. They also encouraged interested parties to seek clarification through official league channels where necessary.