Liberia: Court Rejects Kouh's Motion in LFA Case, Orders Parties to Proceed On Legal Issues

Monrovia — The Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice has denied a Motion to Strike filed by football administrator and presidential aspirant, Cassell Anthony Kouh, in his ongoing legal battle against the Liberia Football Association (LFA), clearing the way for the matter to proceed to substantive legal arguments.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, April 8, Chambers Justice Peter W. Gbeneweleh held that the LFA acted within the bounds of the law when it withdrew and subsequently filed its amended returns to Kouh's Petition for Declaratory Judgment.

The Court found that the LFA's original returns, filed on March 20, 2026, were within the statutory ten-day period following the filing of the petition on March 10, thereby satisfying the timeliness requirement under Liberia's Civil Procedure Law.

The Court further ruled that the Respondents' decision to withdraw their initial returns on March 23 and file amended returns on the same day, accompanied by payment of accrued costs, was procedurally proper and consistent with Section 9.10 of the Civil Procedure Law.

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Judge Gbeneweleh emphasized that the law permits a party to amend pleadings once before trial, provided such action does not cause unreasonable delay and complies with mandatory conditions, including cost payment.

Rejecting the Movant's argument that the amended returns were a legal nullity, the Court distinguished the case from precedents cited by Kouh's legal team, including the Citibank v. Eisenhower decision, noting that the LFA's actions fell squarely within the permissible statutory timeframe.

The Court concluded that there was no violation of the ten-day rule governing the withdrawal and refiling of pleadings.

"Given that the Movant had not filed his reply before the amendment, the Respondents acted within the pale of the law," Judge Gbeneweleh ruled, adding that the Motion to Strike lacked sufficient legal basis.

Following the ruling, counsel for Kouh formally excepted, signaling intent to challenge the decision through available legal channels.

The Court has now ordered both parties to file legal memoranda on the dispositive issues of law on or before April 9, 2026, with hearings scheduled for 11:00 a.m. the same day.

The case forms part of a high-stakes dispute tied to the upcoming April 18, 2026, LFA Elective Congress, where Kouh is contesting eligibility provisions that could impact his presidential bid.

The matter has been adjourned pending further proceedings