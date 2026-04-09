Nigeria: Tinubu Absent As Akpabio Commissions Projects On His Behalf in Lagos

Despite being in Lagos since the weekend, President Bola Tinubu was conspicuously absent at the commissioning of some key projects in the State, on Wednesday.

Ahead of the visit of the President, the projects were widely publicised both by the Presidency and Lagos State government.

But Senate President Godswill Akpabio carried out the duty on behalf of the President.

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Akpabio inaugurated the Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge and the Multi-Agency Complex in Alausa, now renamed the Bola Ahmed Administrative Complex, as part of activities lined up for the President's working visit to the state.

The event was attended by prominent figures and several APC Governors who came in solidarity with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The APC Governors in attendance were Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Douye Diri (Bayelsa); and Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum as well as Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state who is also the Chairman of APC Governors Forum.

It was not clear why the President stayed away from the commissioning.

Speaking during the ceremony, Akpabio said he was performing the inauguration on behalf of the President, noting that the projects reflect ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and service delivery in Lagos.

The commissioning forms part of a broader plan to unveil several major projects delivered by the Sanwo-Olu administration, including the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle, Maracana Stadium, and the Lagos Food Logistics Hub in Abijo.

The Lagos State Government had earlier announced partial road closures in affected areas to ensure smooth conduct of the events and advised motorists to use alternative routes to minimise traffic disruptions.