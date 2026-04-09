Ethiopia, Burundi Renew Commitment to Deepen Their Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Burundi have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding practical cooperation following the conclusion of the Second Joint Ministerial Commission in Addis Ababa.

The Second Ethiopia-Burundi Joint Ministerial Commission meeting concluded today at the headquarters of the National Bank of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

A two-day meeting, which brought together senior officials and experts from both countries, focused on strengthening cooperation across a wide range of sectors including defense, trade, transport, agriculture, energy, education, digitization, health and tourism.

In his closing remarks, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos described the commission as an important step toward building a stronger and more resilient partnership that benefits both nations and contributes to global stability.

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He praised the Burundian delegation for its continued engagement and noted the steady progress in relations between the two nations.

He said the partnership has evolved through sustained diplomatic exchanges and coordination at regional and multilateral platforms, describing it as grounded in mutual trust, solidarity and shared aspirations.

Despite the strong political ties, the minister acknowledged that economic cooperation remains below its potential, pointing to limited trade flows and underutilized investment opportunities.

He called for intensified collaboration in trade and investment, education, health, tourism and digital development, including emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Gedion stressed that "the success of the commission should be measured by the effective implementation of agreed initiatives."

On his part, Burundi's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Development Cooperation, Édouard Bizimana, reaffirmed his country's commitment to deepening what he described as "brotherly relations" with Ethiopia.

He emphasized that the commission serves as a vital platform to translate shared commitments into concrete projects.

Bizimana noted that ongoing technical engagements span multiple sectors, including defense, trade, transport, agriculture, energy, education, digitalization, health and tourism.

He also underscored the importance of boosting investment, promoting youth participation and strengthening South South and African cooperation.

Both sides stressed the need to ensure that agreements reached deliver practical results, highlighting the importance of signing memoranda of understanding and establishing clear implementation frameworks with defined timelines.

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Bizimana expressed optimism that the meeting would generate "pragmatic recommendations capable of translating political will into concrete benefits."

The Second Joint Ministerial Commission reflects the shared determination of Ethiopia and Burundi to elevate their partnership and contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity through strengthened cooperation.