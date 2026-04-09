Nigeria: Zamfara Residents On the Run As Bandits Close in

An estimated 2000 people from communities in the western part of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State have abandoned their villages over a likely reprisal attack.

One of the villagers identified as Muhammad Murtala said they were compelled to abandon their parental villages and run for safety.

"All Security personnel deployed to our villages vacated from their strategic points two days after their success against bandits."

"Now we are afraid that the bandits may return."

People of Kunchin Kalgo and other neighbouring villages were seen parking their belongings and heading for the Local Government Headquarters.

The Tsafe local government Chairman, Hon. Garba Panchase, confirmed that the villagers fled to the Local Government Headquarters.

Hon. Garba Panchase said, the Civilian JTF vacated the area in preparation for deployment and swapping with others relocated to the area but conventional security with 3 heavy security machinery was still present at the location.

"The people flew their communities as a result of rumours initiated by people that do not mean well for the Government," he said.

The villagers alleged that JTF and other conventional security forces vacated the area as bandits were regrouping for reprisal.