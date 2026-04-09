Nigeria: Blind Nigerian Sambists Set for Landmark Appearance At World Cup in Armenia

The competition, scheduled for April 11-12, marks the first time Africa will present female blind sambists at a world title tournament.

Led by Coach Sherifat Akintunde, the Nigerian contingent will compete in Blind Sambo--one of three disciplines featured at the World Cup alongside Sport Sambo and Combat Sambo.

Their participation underscores the sport's growing inclusivity and Nigeria's pioneering role in opening doors for athletes with special needs.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This achievement builds on a trail of breakthroughs. In 2024, Samuel Oladele Kekere became the first Nigerian and African blind sambist to compete at the World Cup. A year later, Sodiq Ajibade claimed Africa's first medal, a bronze, at the 2025 edition. Now, Taiwo, a Lagos State champion in the 54 kg category, and Aseso, competing in the 59 kg category, carry the hopes of Nigeria and the continent into the global arena.

Sherif Hammed, Vice President of the Nigeria Sambo Association, hailed the moment as historic.

He emphasized that Nigeria's commitment to inclusiveness is not just about medals but about contributing to Sambo's bid for inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games. "This is a milestone opportunity again, introducing the first female athletes not just in Nigeria, but in Africa," he said. "It's huge for Lagos, Nigeria, and Africa at large.

For Taiwo, the debut is deeply personal. "I thank God for the grace to represent Nigeria at international events," she said with emotion. "I believe God will crown my efforts and I will return with gold."

The excitement is shared by supporters like Titilola Osho, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Works, who described the appearance as a proud moment for Nigeria. "I feel very optimistic. I trust the athletes because they are ready, and I believe we are going to get medals--gold this time. Special athletes need more support, and I hope this inspires Nigerians to rally behind them."

The 2026 World Cup will be staged at the Gazprom Training and Sports Complex in Yerevan, a modern venue meeting international standards.

Organisers have emphasized the importance of preparing visually impaired athletes, with classification beginning on April 9.

Beyond competition, the World Cup aims to strengthen international sporting ties, enhance athlete rankings, and advance Sambo's Olympic ambitions.