Nigeria: Army General Feared Killed in Boko Haram Attack

The Brigade Commander of the Joint Task Force in Benesheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, Brigadier-General O. Braimah, has reportedly been killed in a Boko Haram attack on Thursday.

According to sources, many insurgents were also killed.

A social media post by one, Mallam Lawa Benesheikh said, "Innalillahi wa Inna'illaihin raji'un.

"Boko Haram has again, unfortunately, succeeded in eliminating the commanding officer of Benishiehk.

"This unfortunate incident occurred yesterday night when the insurgent stormed the military formation in numbers.

"May the souls of the fallen heroes rest in peace." He said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Kaga local government area, Hon. Zanna Ajimi, confirmed the killing of the brigade commander.

He said, "Yes, we just left the military base now, and I can confirm to you that the brigade commander is among the casualties," Hon. Ajimi stated.

Details later...