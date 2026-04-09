Nigeria: Pipeline Security - Nass Backs Tantita, Dismisses Petitions Over Surveillance Contract

The lawmakers say there is no evidence to support the allegations against the company, warning that breaking up the contract could undermine gains in oil production and security.

More than 300 federal lawmakers have endorsed the continued engagement of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for pipeline surveillance, passing a unanimous vote of confidence in the company at a joint roundtable convened by the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Petroleum Resources.

The decision followed extensive deliberations at the hearing on Tuesday, where legislators reviewed submissions from stakeholders across the oil and gas sector.

Data presented at the hearing indicated increased crude oil output and a significant reduction in pipeline vandalism since Tantita's engagement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At the end of the session, the committees dismissed all allegations levelled against the firm, describing them as unsubstantiated.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Ikenga Ugochinyere (APP, Imo), said the panel subjected every petition and complaint to detailed scrutiny but found no credible evidence to support the claims.

"There is no credible evidence to sustain any of the allegations. Accordingly, all complaints against Tantita are hereby dismissed," he said.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Agom Jarigbe (APC Cross River North), stressed the need for policy consistency, warning that disrupting an arrangement already yielding results could undermine progress in the sector.

"Disrupting a system that is already delivering results would be counterproductive. Our responsibility is to ensure stability," he said.

Also contributing, Odianosen Okojie (APC, Edo) cautioned against calls to fragment the surveillance contract, noting that such a move could weaken coordination and reduce accountability.

"We must strengthen what works, not dilute it. Nigeria's economic security depends on disciplined execution," he added.

Officials of the federal government who attended the session, including the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Bayo Ojulari, acknowledged improvements recorded under the current surveillance framework.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, said the gains from enhanced pipeline security have helped boost Nigeria's oil production to about 1.8 million barrels per day, compared to previous lows.

He noted that illegal tapping points had been largely dismantled, while crude deliveries to export terminals had improved markedly. He recalled that at some point, production dropped sharply amid widespread oil theft, resulting in significant revenue losses.

According to the speaker, the surveillance arrangement has also generated employment for thousands of youth in the Niger Delta, many of whom were previously involved in agitation, thereby providing alternative livelihoods and strengthening community participation in asset protection.

He explained that Nigeria previously lost between 10 and 30 per cent of its crude oil output to theft annually, costing the country billions of dollars and weakening its standing as a reliable oil producer.

Mr Tajudeen said the federal government introduced the pipeline surveillance framework, including private security operators and community-based structures, to address these challenges, noting that collaboration between security agencies, private contractors, and host communities has improved production levels.

"It was within this context that the federal government introduced the pipeline surveillance contract, including the engagement of private security actors and community-based structures," he said.

He added that legislative measures such as the Petroleum Production and Distribution (Anti-Sabotage) Act and reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) have strengthened enforcement against pipeline vandalism and improved sector governance.

He also highlighted the role of institutions such as the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), as well as provisions such as the Host Community Development Trust under the PIA, which mandate corporate responsibility and give host communities a financial stake in protecting oil infrastructure.

Background

The endorsement of Tantita comes amid sustained controversy over the award and structure of pipeline surveillance contracts in Nigeria's oil sector.

In recent months, several petitions have been submitted to the National Assembly and other government agencies by civil society groups, industry players and regional stakeholders, raising concerns over the concentration of surveillance responsibilities in a single private firm.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Petitioners have questioned the procurement process, transparency, cost implications and alleged preferential treatment in the award of the contract.

Some groups have also argued that the current arrangement sidelines other qualified indigenous operators and security outfits, calling for a decentralised model that would distribute surveillance responsibilities across multiple firms and host community organisations.

Proponents of decentralisation contend that a multi-operator framework could enhance competition, improve local participation and reduce the risks associated with over-reliance on a single contractor.

There have also been claims, denied at the hearing, alleging operational lapses, lack of accountability and concerns about oversight. These petitions prompted legislative scrutiny, culminating in the joint committee roundtable where stakeholders were invited to present evidence and defend their positions.

On the other hand, supporters of the existing structure argue that consolidating surveillance under a single coordinating entity has improved efficiency, reduced bureaucratic delays and ensured clearer lines of responsibility. They maintain that the measurable gains in crude oil output and the decline in pipeline vandalism since Tantita's engagement justify the continuation of the contract.