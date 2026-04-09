Nigeria: Electricity - Niso Cuts Transmission Losses to 7.05 Percent, Pushes Grid Stability Reforms

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), Abdu Mohammed Bello, has disclosed that transmission losses on the national grid have dropped significantly to 7.05 percent, from levels close to 10 percent recorded at the agency's inception.

Speaking at NISO's first anniversary in Abuja, Bello said the reduction followed targeted operational interventions aimed at improving efficiency and discipline across the transmission network.

He noted that high transmission losses had previously cost the electricity market between N5 billion and N8 billion monthly, stressing that the current improvement marks a major milestone in stabilising the sector.

He said: "We recorded a very high transmission loss factor at some point, close to 10 percent... We have reduced it to 7.05 percent at the moment and we are working to reduce it further to five or six percent".

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The NISO boss attributed the progress to enhanced coordination across generation, transmission and distribution segments, as well as improved monitoring of grid operations.

He explained that the enforcement of the free governor mode of operation for generating companies (GenCos), which ensures that power plants automatically respond to fluctuations in system frequency, was critical to grid stability.

According to him, compliance with the directive has improved grid stability and reduced frequency deviations, although some operators are yet to fully comply.

He noted: "We are working very closely with generation companies to advance implementation of free governor mode operations. We have seen a lot of improvement in system frequency and overall grid reliability," adding that enforcement actions would be taken against defaulting GenCos.

In addition, NISO is scaling up the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technology across the electricity value chain, particularly mandating distribution companies (DisCos) to install IoT meters on their 33kV and 11kV feeders.

He pointed out that the initiative, backed by regulatory orders, is expected to deliver real-time visibility of electricity flows from generation to end-users, enhancing market transparency and operational efficiency.

Bello explained that IoT integration, alongside ongoing SCADA/EMS implementation, would enable system operators to monitor the grid in real time, improve data accuracy, and support faster market settlements.

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"By the time we complete the IoT deployment across generation, transmission and distribution, we will achieve end-to-end visibility of the grid," he said.