Nigeria: FG, Varsities, Private Sector Must Partner to Advance Postgraduate Education - - Ex-UI VC, Bamiro

University of Ibadan, Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, has called for urgent collaboration between government, universities and the private sector to advance postgraduate education in Nigeria, describing such partnership as critical to national development.

Prof. Bamiro made the call while delivering the keynote address at the four-day 67th meeting of the Committee of Provosts and Deans of Postgraduate Colleges and Schools (CPDPGCS) in Nigerian universities, held at the International Conference Centre, Lead City University, Ibadan.

Speaking on the theme: Strengthening Postgraduate Education in Nigeria: Research, Innovation and Excellence, he stressed that postgraduate education remains central to the country's progress and must be strengthened through deliberate cooperation among key stakeholders.

"The major message is that for us to move forward in this country, postgraduate studies require partnership between government, the university and the private sector. The three bodies will have to come together and make a difference," he said.

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He also urged Nigeria to fully harness the potential of its youthful population, particularly through the adoption of emerging technologies.

"Nigeria should not waste the importance we have. We have to utilise the youth constituting a higher percentage of our population.

"With the use of AI and robotics, we have to encourage them, and already some of them are trying. So government must challenge the universities and other sectors," he added.

Earlier in his opening address, the Chairman of the committee, Professor Victor Duga, underscored the strategic role of postgraduate colleges in managing research and strengthening higher education administration.

He said provosts and deans of postgraduate colleges meet twice yearly to coordinate their activities, review challenges and adopt global best practices in postgraduate research management.

"The provosts and deans of Postgraduate colleges are saddled with the responsibility of managing research at the postgraduate level."

"As a result, we meet twice every year to coordinate our activities, consider areas of challenge, and learn about cutting-edge practices in research and higher education management, particularly in postgraduate research administration," he said.

Prof. Duga described the Ibadan meeting as the first for the year and expressed appreciation to the host institution.

He also welcomed the establishment of the National Research Fund, noting that postgraduate colleges would play a vital role in its planning and implementation.

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"We are also pleased with the establishment of the National Research Fund, and we believe that postgraduate colleges have a major role to play in it.

"We would like to make meaningful contributions to the planning and execution of the fund because, in the end, we will be involved in managing the beneficiaries of that research fund," Duga stated.

In her remarks, the host provost, Prof. Afolakemi Oredein, said the meeting was convened to bring together deans of postgraduate schools across Nigerian universities to deliberate on the future of postgraduate education.

She noted that the forum was designed to explore ways of advancing postgraduate programmes and aligning them with national development priorities.

"The essence of this programme is to bring together the deans of all Nigerian universities to discuss postgraduate education in Nigeria."