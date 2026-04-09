Liberia: NEC Unveils Digital Overhaul to Strengthen Elections

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced plans to deepen the digitization of Liberia's electoral system, with Acting Chairperson Jonathan K. Weedor outlining a modernization agenda aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and public trust in the country's elections.

Speaking during his first week in office on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Mr. Weedor said the Commission is moving toward a more technology-driven electoral process, emphasizing that digital systems are critical to delivering credible and timely elections.

"A modern Electoral Management Body must embrace technology to deliver credible and timely elections," Mr. Weedor said, stressing that digital transformation is essential for strengthening public confidence in the electoral process.

His remarks coincided with the launch of a 10-day NEC Website Migration and Modernization Training, held at Stella Maris University, Capitol Hill. The training is part of ongoing efforts to improve public access to electoral information and enhance communication between the Commission and citizens.

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The initiative is being implemented under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP), with support from international partners including the European Union, Sweden, and Ireland.

LESP Program Officer Roosevelt Zayzay urged the Commission to make full use of the remaining support available under the project, which is expected to conclude in December 2026. He noted that the current phase presents an opportunity for NEC to consolidate gains made in recent years and further strengthen its digital platforms.

For his part, NEC Deputy Executive Director for Administration, Samuel B. Cole, welcomed the initiative, pointing to improvements already made to the Commission's website and user interface. He said the modernization process is expected to enhance the accessibility and reliability of electoral information for the public.

The NEC's renewed focus on digitization builds on the Commission's increasing use of technology in recent election cycles, particularly in voter registration and results management. Officials say the current push is intended to expand and refine these systems to deliver faster, clearer, and more accessible electoral processes.

With the latest initiative, the Commission is positioning itself to strengthen its operational capacity and align Liberia's electoral management with evolving global standards, as it prepares for future elections in an increasingly digital environment.