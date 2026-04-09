Liberia: Stakeholders Question Tourism Authority's License Fee Structure, Agency Defends Decision

Monrovia — The Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) is facing mounting criticism from stakeholders following its announcement of new annual license fees for tourism and creative sector operators, with many describing the move as hasty and potentially duplicative of existing institutions.

The new fee structure, which takes effect in April 2026, covers a wide range of operators including hotels, beaches, restaurants, entertainment centers, and creative professionals such as content creators, musicians, actors, and dancers.

The new fee regime, signed by LNTA Director General Princess E. Cooper and endorsed by Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Minister of Finance & Development Planning, establishes annual licensing charges across hospitality, entertainment, transportation, cultural, and creative industries.

Hotels, Airbnb, and Hospitality Face Tiered Fees

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Under the new structure, high-end hotels will bear the highest costs, with five-star establishments with casinos charged US$2,000 annually, while four-star and three-star hotels will pay US$1,500 and US$1,000 respectively. Smaller establishments such as guest houses and motels will pay US$200.

Airbnb-style accommodations have also been categorized, with large complexes (10 bedrooms and above) required to pay US$1,000, while smaller apartments and single-bedroom units will pay as low as US$200.

Beaches, Nightlife, and Eateries Included

Beach facilities--key attractions in Liberia's coastal tourism--will pay between US$100 and US$500 depending on classification, while nightclubs and entertainment centers will be charged up to US$500 annually.

Restaurants, fast food centers, and coffee shops will pay between US$150 and US$200, with smaller local food providers paying as little as US$50.

Airlines, Transport, and Travel Services Targeted

International airlines and travel agencies face a US$2,000 annual fee, while regional operators will pay US$1,000. Local travel agencies and tour operators will pay between US$200 and US$500.

Transport-related tourism services--including car rentals, cruise operations, and docking services--will also be subject to fees ranging from US$200 to US$500.

Cultural, Pageantry, and Creative Industries Affected

The new policy extends beyond traditional tourism into Liberia's vibrant cultural and creative sectors.

Major pageant institutions such as Miss Liberia will pay up to US$5,000 annually, while other pageants--including university and county competitions--will pay between US$150 and US$2,000.

Festivals, fashion shows, and awards events will attract fees ranging from US$750 to US$1,500, while artistic unions, cultural groups, and creative associations will pay between US$60 and US$200.

Under the revised regime, commercial content creators are required to pay US$50 annually, while performing artists are to pay US$25. Restaurants and fast-food businesses are expected to pay up to US$200, among other categories.

While the Authority says the policy is intended to standardize and formalize the sector, the decision has triggered mixed reactions--particularly from players within Liberia's growing creative industry.

Creatives Push Back

Several content creators and entertainment stakeholders argue that the fees are being introduced in an environment where the industry remains largely underdeveloped and poorly monetized.

Comedian Rose Alice Ahmar, creator of "Leila Comedy House," strongly criticized the move, pointing to the lack of financial returns for digital creators in Liberia.

"We are not against government or government's action. We just want the right thing done. All of us who are creating contents are not getting anything back from it because we are living in a country that is not monetized by Facebook," she said.

Despite boasting a following of about 250,000, Ahmar says she earns no income from her platform due to limited monetization opportunities in Liberia.

"What I see, I think I will sell my page to a Nigerian to avoid all of this... content creating is not making money in Liberia for me to be paying money," she added.

Similarly, Lyee K. Bility, CEO of Bilikon Entertainment, warned that the policy risks outpacing the development of the industry it seeks to regulate.

"Creatives... are being asked to formalize and register, yet the industry still lacks the structure, protection, and financial return that justifies that demand," Bility noted.

He emphasized that enforcement without corresponding benefits--such as intellectual property protection, royalties, and sustainable income--could be seen as premature.

Concerns Over Overlapping Mandates

Beyond economic concerns, some stakeholders have questioned the legal and institutional basis of the LNTA's action.

A source familiar with sector operations described the move as overlapping the mandate of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO), which is responsible for protecting copyrights, trademarks, and other intellectual property rights.

The source also questioned the timing of the announcement, noting that it came just ahead of a planned stakeholders' meeting intended to address similar concerns.

"There is a massive stakeholders' meeting planned... where all of these issues are supposed to be discussed. It is surprising that this announcement came before that engagement," the source said.

LNTA Defends Policy

In response, LNTA Director General Princess Eva Cooper defended the decision, stating that the licensing framework is not new but rather an expansion and formalization of existing practices previously managed under the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT).

"Prior to publishing these fees, the LNTA presented relative information to the public through radio talk shows and consultative stakeholder engagements, including a county-wide roadshow in Montserrado County," she said.

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Cooper clarified that the directive does not apply to all content creators, but specifically targets those operating commercially.

"The fee structure is based on global standards with contextualization to meet Liberia's local market dynamics," she added.

According to the LNTA, the policy is backed by Joint Administrative Regulation No. 08.2113-1/MFDP/LNTA, which took effect on March 25, 2026, and is grounded in provisions of the Liberia Consolidated Revenue Code.

Balancing Regulation and Growth

The Authority maintains that the new fees are aimed at improving service quality, ensuring standardization across the tourism sector, and contributing to national revenue.

It also points to a series of prior consultations with industry groups, including the Liberia National Tourism Association, Movie Union, Pageantry Union, and Music Union, as well as engagements with content creators.

To sustain dialogue, the LNTA says it has established a Creative Economy Unit to deepen engagement and address stakeholder concerns.

However, critics insist that consultation has not been sufficiently inclusive and warn that imposing fees without corresponding structural support could stifle growth in an already fragile creative economy.

As debate intensifies, the controversy highlights broader tensions between regulation and innovation, raising questions about how best to develop Liberia's tourism and creative sectors without undermining the very actors driving their growth.