Africa: Pro Tempore Lawrence Urges African Senators to Reject Short-Term Politics, Embrace Role As Stabilizing Force

Monovia — The President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, has underscored the need for members of various Senates across the African Continent to resist short term political gains and function as a stabilizing force within their various legislative architectures to benefit their respective peoples.

According to her, African Senators must ensure that their parliaments and legislatures served as the chamber of balance, reflection and national conscience.

Pro Tempore Lawrence noted that when legislative outcomes risk being disproportionately shaped by numerical advantage, it is the duty of Senators to ensure equilibrium.

She made these assertions on Wednesday, April 8 at the start of the Conference of African Senates in Morrocco.

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The conference is held under the theme: "The Contribution of Upper Houses to the Consolidation of Democracy and the Preservation of Peace in Africa"

"We are not here to obstruct progress, but to refine it; not to delay decisions, but to strengthen them; not to compete with Lower Houses, but to complement them. This requires discipline. It requires maturity. And above all, it requires patriotism."

Pro Tempore Lawrence emphasized that as members of Upper Chambers, African Senators must rise above narrow political interests and local pressures.

She maintained that though they were elected or appointed from specific regions, their responsibility extends to the entire nation.

"We must think nationally, act responsibly, and decide wisely. We must be nationalists in the truest sense--placing country above constituency, unity above division, and long-term stability above short-term gain."

She called on African Senators to be transparent in executing their duties and responsibilities. "Transparency must also define our work. The credibility of our institutions depends on the confidence of our people. Our deliberations must be open, our decisions must be well-reasoned, and our actions must be guided by integrity."

She stressed that Senators must be uncompromising on issues that define the soul of their respective nations, especially issues bordering on justice, constitutional order, accountability and peace.

Pro Tempore Lawrence pointed out that though compromise has its place in politics, there are moments when leadership demands firmness--when Senators must stand for what is right, even when it is not easy.

She further observed that across Africa, democratic systems have taken root in diverse forms.

She said the House of Representatives in African countries often based on population representation, and play a vital role in reflecting the will of the majority.

"This is both appropriate and necessary. However, we must also acknowledge that population-based representation can sometimes produce imbalances--where regions with larger populations may exert greater legislative influence. This is where the Upper House becomes indispensable."

She recalled that in Liberia, as in many other nations, the Senate is founded on the principle of equal representation.

Pro Tempore Lawrence pointed out that each county, regardless of size, population, or economic strength, has an equal voice.

She noted that this principle is not merely constitutional, but it is philosophical and reflects Liberia's commitment to unity, fairness, and national cohesion.

She stated that as a woman in leadership, she remains particularly mindful that inclusive governance strengthens democratic outcomes.

Pro Tempore Lawrence added that when women are meaningfully represented in decision-making, they broaden perspectives, deepen dialogue, and build more sustainable peace.

According to her, Africa cannot achieve its full democratic potential without the active participation of women at every level of governance--especially in institutions as influential as the Upper Houses.

She called on her colleagues to continue to open doors, remove barriers, and create pathways for more women to lead.

"If Africa must rise--and I firmly believe it will--then our vision must transcend national borders. The concept of neighbouring-ness must guide our decisions."

"Our nations are interconnected--economically, politically, and socially. Instability in one country often reverberates across borders. Conflict does not recognize boundaries, and neither should our commitment to peace," she continued.

As members of Upper Houses, she added that Senators have a unique role to play in promoting regional harmony. She pointed out that through the ratification of treaties, alignment of legal frameworks, and support for regional bodies such as the African Union, Southern African Development Community (SADC), ECOWAS, East African Communities, African Senators can strengthen cooperation and foster collective stability.

Pro Tempore Lawrence disclosed that in Liberia, Senators have learned--through painful experience--that peace is not self-sustaining. It must be nurtured, protected, and reinforced through deliberate policy and responsible leadership.

She emphasized that the lessons of the past compel Senators to act with vigilance and foresight. She encouraged African Senators to use their positions to promote dialogue over division, cooperation over conflict, and unity over fragmentation.

Pro Tempore Lawrence observed that another defining responsibility of the Upper House is to ensure that their decisions are inter-temporal--that they bridge the present with the future.

She reminded her peers that they are not only legislators for today; but they are trustees for generations yet unborn. She stated that the laws they pass today will shape the economic opportunities, social structures, and governance systems of tomorrow, noting that, "this reality imposes a duty of foresight upon us."

"We must ask ourselves: Will our decisions stand the test of time? Will they promote sustainability, equity, and resilience? Will they leave our nations stronger, more inclusive, and better prepared for the challenges ahead? This requires us to resist the allure of short-term political gains and instead embrace long-term national interest. It calls for courage--the courage to make decisions that may not yield immediate applause but will earn lasting respect."

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She reminded African Senators that there is also a symbolic dimension to their role that must not overlook.

Because we are members of the Upper House, she observed that, the people look up to the Senates--not only institutionally, but morally because, Senators represent the final stage in the legislative process and the point at which national decisions are affirmed, refined or reconsidered.

Pro Tempore Lawrence observed that when legislation reaches their respective chambers, it carries with it the hopes, concerns, and expectations of millions of citizens.

She said the citizens trust their Senators to act with wisdom and them to correct what must be corrected, strengthen what must be strengthened, and reject what may harm the national interest.

Let us therefore recommit ourselves to excellence in legislative conduct--to fairness in judgment, to clarity in purpose, and to unity in action. Let us ensure that our Upper Houses remain credible, transparent and forward-looking institutions," she intimated.

She called on African Senators to be the guardians of balance in their respective democracies, defenders of peace in their regions, and the bridge between today and tomorrow.

Pro Tempore Lawrence also encouraged Senators to work together, across their beloved continent, build an Africa where democracy is deepened, peace is sustained and development is shared by all.