Nigeria: INEC's Derecognition of ADC Leaders Inspired By Jagaban's Politics - Nwosu

Former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) decision to derecognise the party's leadership was politically motivated.

Nwosu made the claim during an interview on Channels Television, where he reacted to the commission's removal of David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as national chairman and secretary of the party, respectively.

INEC had said its action was based on a court order directing it to maintain the 'status quo ante bellum' pending the determination of a suit challenging the legality of the party's leadership.

However, Nwosu disagreed with the commission's interpretation of the ruling.

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"The INEC interpretation is wrong, what the Appeal Court did is wrong and they're all inspired by the Jagaban of Nigerian politics," he said.

He further alleged bias on the part of the electoral body's leadership, claiming that the INEC chairman is aligned with the ruling party.

"And now, it's clear that Amupitan is an APC member and the Jagaban of Nigeria seems to have collapsed some agencies and judges to sing the song of APC," Nwosu added.

The former party chairman linked the development to what he described as a broader pattern in Nigeria's political landscape.

"Since 2019, once individual seizes the politics of Lagos despite the diversity of the city and continuously collapsed other parties to sing the APC song. When he became the president, he imagined he can do the same thing as far as Nigeria is concerned, and that is what Nigerians are resisting.," he said.

He maintained that the ADC remains a platform for opposition and democratic resistance.

"It's not about me, not about ADC. We have provided Nigerians a clear vehicle to be able to resist this monstrous force," Nwosu stated.

Nwosu's comment followed the #OccupyINEC protest led by ADC leaders including Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola and Rotimi Amaechi in Abuja on Wednesday.

The coalition leaders stormed INEC Headquarters to demand Joash Amupitan's resignation as the party leaders accused him of partisanship and constitutional breaches, adding that his actions threaten Nigeria's multi-party democracy.