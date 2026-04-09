Ghana: President Mahama Secures France's Health Platform Support for Ghana

Ghana has been selected as the first beneficiary of France's National Health Platform.

The announcement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting with President John Dramani Mahama at the Élysée Palace in Paris yesterday.

The engagement covered a wide range of areas of mutual benefit to both countries, including health, agriculture, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, regional security, and Ghana's economic recovery.

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President Macron commended President Mahama for the prudent management of the Ghanaian economy. He also lauded the Accra Reset Initiative, describing it as a "very important" effort to ensure that global frameworks for international development institutions are reformed.

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President Mahama, in turn, expressed his appreciation to his French counterpart for the invitation to co-chair the One Health Summit--an integrated approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimise the health of people, animals, and ecosystems.

The Ghanaian President also took the opportunity to thank both France and China for their support with Ghana's debt restructuring and announced that the Ghanaian economy has bounced back strongly, pointing to very positive economic indicators.

Both presidents noted the strong bilateral relationship between Ghana and France, underpinned by shared commitments to democracy, the rules-based international order, and peace and security.