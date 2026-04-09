Ghana: 150 Years of Upholding Constitution - Supreme Court Celebrates Milestone

The Supreme Court must position itself strategically to address emerging challenges in the global legal system, a Justice of the Supreme Court, Richard Adjei-Frong, has said.

According to him, although the court's evolution had been "chequered, challenging, yet enduring," it had consistently upheld its constitutional mandate. He, however, stated that the fast-changing environment required the judiciary to act proactively.

"Over the decades, the evolution of the Court has been chequered, challenging, yet enduring. The Court has not been spared the misfortunes of political hostility, military interventions featuring suspensions and abrogations of constitutions, societal criticisms, even condemnation--some fair, others unfair--and, in some instances, extraordinary legislative realignment," he stated.

He was speaking at a press briefing in Accra yesterday to outline activities for the 150th anniversary celebration of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

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Justice Adjei-Frong, who is Chairman of the Planning Committee, said that despite a turbulent past, the court had remained resolute in defending the Constitution, protecting fundamental human rights, and sustaining democratic governance.

"The Supreme Court's resolution of presidential election disputes involving both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has also played a crucial role in maintaining political stability in the country," he added.

He described the Supreme Court not merely as a judicial body, but as a critical national governance institution.

Touching on some landmark decisions, he said the court's interpretation of Article 181(5) of the Constitution ensured that international business agreements involving the state could not take effect without parliamentary approval. That decision, he noted, strengthened accountability by giving representatives of the people the final say in such agreements.

Justice Adjei-Frong further noted that judicial pronouncements have expanded democratic rights, including granting prisoners the right to vote and affirming that citizens do not require police permits to embark on demonstrations.

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He said the anniversary would serve not only as a celebration, but also as a moment for reflection, learning, and strategic planning for the future.

The celebration is on the theme: "Honouring the Past, Celebrating the Present and Defining the Future," which he described as appropriate.

"We believe it is deserving to celebrate the historical significance of the Court, honour the achievements of our forebears, and highlight the Court's contribution to the social, political, and democratic development of the country," he said.

He added that under the 1992 Constitution, the court has carved out a remarkable place in Ghana's statehood, worthy of recognition.

The anniversary celebrations will be launched on April 16, 2026, at the Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana.

The main celebrations, scheduled for July 1-31, 2026, will feature lectures and symposia, legal outreach programmes, moot court competitions, sporting activities, sod-cutting for an anniversary project, a durbar, a dinner, and a thanksgiving service.