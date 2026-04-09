Ghana: Heath Goldfields Seals $2.8bn Trafigura Deal At Bogoso-Prestea

A 700,000-ounce offtake agreement and $65 million in debt financing signal the full-scale revival of the Bogoso-Prestea mine, putting Ghanaian-owned mining firmly on the global map.

In a deal already reverberating through the corridors of African Mining Finance, Heath Goldfields Ltd. has announced a landmark offtake agreement with Trafigura Pte Ltd., one of the world's largest commodity trading houses, securing the purchase of 700,000 ounces of gold ore from the storied Bogoso-Prestea mine in Ghana's Western Region.

At today's gold price of approximately USD 3,300 per ounce, the agreement is worth more than USD 2.3 billion. Even at the conservative benchmark of USD 4,000 per ounce, a figure many analysts consider the floor for gold's medium-term trajectory, the deal represents an astonishing USD 2.8 billion in committed offtake value. For a mine that was silent just two years ago, these numbers are staggering.

Trafigura, which operates across more than 150 countries and employs nearly 14,500 people, is not a firm that takes bets lightly. Its commitment to Bogoso-Prestea, including $65 million in accompanying debt financing to restart the mine's oxide ore operations, is as powerful an endorsement as the Ghanaian mining sector has received in a generation.

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"This is not just a commercial milestone; it is a statement of confidence in Ghana's mining sector and in the ability of an indigenous operator to deliver at scale," Patrick Appiah Mensah, Managing Director of Heath Goldfields, said in a statement that captured the historic weight of the moment.

And historic it is. Bogoso-Prestea mines has been producing gold since 1912, accumulating more than 9 million ounces over its lifetime. The mine went dark during a prolonged shutdown, but Heath Goldfields, a proudly Ghanaian-owned company, stepped in with a vision to revive it. They poured first gold in February 2026, just two months ago.

In the weeks since, the company says it has already exceeded its capital raise milestones, created more than 1,400 direct and indirect jobs, and engaged over 15 local contracting firms.

"Bogoso-Prestea is a producing asset with a strong operational team and LBMA compliance, and we look forward to applying our physical trading expertise and market access in support of this quality," Gonzalo De Olazaval, Head of Metals and Minerals, Trafigura Group, said.

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For Trafigura, this marks only its second gold transaction in Africa and its first in Ghana's gold sector, a signal that the world's commodity giants are paying close attention to West Africa's most prolific gold-producing nation. Ghana has long held the title of Africa's largest gold producer, and deals like this reinforce that position in an era of surging gold prices and intensifying global demand for responsibly sourced precious metals.

The transaction was structured by Verdant IMAP, a pan-African investment bank with deep roots in metals and mining M&A, and backed by legal teams from Sullivan in London and JLD & MB Legal Consultancy in Accra, a combination that underscores the cross-border sophistication of the deal.

With gold testing new highs in 2026 and institutional appetite for African mining assets at its strongest in years, the Heath Goldfields-Trafigura agreement may well mark the opening chapter of a new era for Ghana's gold sector, one led, for the first time, by an indigenous operator with partnerships to match its ambition.