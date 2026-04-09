Nigeria: Deadly Clash As Boko Haram/Iswap Terrorists Invade Two Borno Lgas

Scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, some civilians, including a member of Civilian Joint Task Force and some security operatives have lost their lives when armed insurgents launched a coordinated and simultaneous night attacks in Pulka Community of Gwoza local government area and Benesheikh town, the Council Headquarters of Kaga local government area of Borno state. Reliable Sources have said.

This is as Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) while reacting to the Pulka attack in his constituency and other security threats in Borno, urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has since declared State of Emergency in the Security sector to Walk -the -Talk, as many lives of security agencies are under threats, with innocent civilians dies almost on daily basis.

In Pulka, preliminary investigation revealed that many facilities including road construction Firm (Decency's) equipment and machines were set ablaze. Pulka currently host thousands of the recenlty displaced people of Ngoshe.

In Benesheikh town, the insurgents struck at about 1am on Thursday and set ablaze many trucks and commercial vehicles, with killing of motorists and passengers who had stop-over journey to pass the night in Benesheikh due to the routine evening closure of the Maiduguri-Damaturu-Kano road.

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Another Source said, scores of the insurgents were also nuetralized by troops in Benesheikh, unfortunately, some security personnel also paid the supreme price, as many vehicles were also carted away by the terrorists.

The Chairman of Kaga local government area, Hon. Zanna Ajimi in a sober mood confirmed the incident to our Correspondent on Thursday morning.

He said: "We are in a difficult situation as Boko Haram wrecked havoc in Benesheikh. Presently, I cannot give you the exact number of casualties, but many of the insurgents, civilians and Security personnel were killed".

Meanwhile, Senator Ndume while reacting to the Pulka invasion also confirmed the incident in a telephone call to Vanguard in Maiduguri.

He attributed that, the military personnel are doing their best, but they don't have enough fighting equipment to confront the terrorists.

Ndume, a former Chairman Senate Committee on Army further alleged that, "unless President Tinubu leave politicking and concentrate on how to end Boko Haram, by equipping the Military with fighter jets, drones, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles", which he said, "is the only way to defeat terrorists who usually came in large numbers, fully armed and caused havoc".

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Continuing he said: "Although, from the information at my disposal, the terrorists who came to Pulka in large numbers succeeded in killing some soldiers after troops runs out of ammunition. A member of the Civilian Joint Task also lost his life, while most of the equipment and machines belonging to Decency Road Construction Firm were set ablaze by the terrorists.

"Before invading Pulka, the terrorists killed one person in Warabe village after the community resisted the attack". Ndume lamented.

He however commended the gallant efforts of troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force who stood firm in repelling the attack, before they were overwhelmed and had to tactically withdrew in action by saving many lives including displaced persons of Ngoshe taking refuge in Pulka.

The Senator therefore commiserated the families of those who lost their lives in the latest encounter, Prayed Allah (God) to grant Eternal Rest to the Souls of the departed, and wished the injured ones quick recovery. Details later.