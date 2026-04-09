Liberia: Stand Chairman Morlu Condemns Govt's Tax Policy As Burden On Citizens

Monrovia — The Chairman of the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), Mulbah Morlu Jr, has criticized the Government of Liberia over its newly introduced tax policy.

In a statement issued in Monrovia Wednesday, Morlu said the policy threatens the fragile survival of ordinary Liberians, many of whom are already facing rising living costs, limited job opportunities, and continued economic uncertainty.

He called for the immediate review and reversal of the tax measures, warning that failure to act could worsen hardship across the country.

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According to Morlu, the government's approach unfairly targets small traders, petty business owners, and self-employed individuals who operate largely outside the formal economy.

He noted that these citizens have been forced into self-reliance due to widespread unemployment and the lack of sustainable job creation initiatives. Rather than supporting them, he argued, the government is placing additional burdens on their means of survival.

He emphasized that market women, motorcyclists, small shop owners, and other informal workers are the backbone of the country's survival economy.

These groups, he said, generate their own livelihoods without state assistance, yet they are now being penalized under the new tax regime. Morlu warned that such policies risk suppressing economic activity and could lead to the collapse of small businesses that sustain families and communities nationwide.

From a policy perspective, Morlu described the taxation model as fundamentally flawed, stating that it focuses on short-term revenue generation at the expense of long-term economic growth and national stability.

He argued that overtaxing low-income earners while failing to expand the country's productive base discourages entrepreneurship, reduces opportunity, and deepens poverty. He maintained that an effective tax system should be equitable, growth-oriented, and responsive to the realities of the population.

The STAND Chairman also raised concerns about governance and public trust, noting that citizens are increasingly frustrated by what they perceive as unequal sacrifice.

He said that when people are asked to give more without receiving meaningful benefits such as jobs, services, or economic opportunities, confidence in leadership begins to decline. He warned that a government that taxes without enabling prosperity risks weakening the social contract that binds the nation together.

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Morlu further cautioned that the economic consequences of the policy could extend beyond financial hardship. He explained that rising inequality, business closures, and worsening poverty are conditions that often lead to instability.

He stressed that no country can achieve lasting peace or development while placing sustained pressure on its most vulnerable population.

While maintaining a measured tone, Morlu pointed out that continued disregard for the realities facing ordinary Liberians could heighten public frustration and lead to increased civic resistance.

He clarified that such outcomes are not threats but reflections of historical patterns in which citizens respond when their livelihoods are endangered.

Despite his criticism, Morlu acknowledged the resilience of Liberians, noting that many continue to adapt and support one another despite systemic challenges. He said this resilience should be protected through supportive policies rather than undermined through punitive measures.

Morlu outlined several recommendations, including the immediate suspension and review of tax measures affecting low-income and self-employed citizens, the development of a fair and transparent tax system, a renewed focus on job creation and economic expansion, and greater civic engagement to ensure that policies reflect the needs of the people.

He stated that Liberia stands at a critical moment, where policy decisions will shape the country's future direction. He emphasized that taxation should serve as a tool for development and national progress, not as a source of hardship for struggling citizens.