Nigeria: Burna Boy's Music Ban Rumours False, Misleading, Says Djan

The Deejays Association of Nigeria, DJAN, has denied reports that it banned Burna Boy's music from playlists following a recent physical altercation between him and DJ Tunez.

In a statement released Thursday, DJAN National President, Prince Akim Edeh, described the reports as "false and misleading", advising media platforms to stop spreading the falsehood.

The association condemned the unauthorised use of its logo to support the misleading claims and distanced itself from the reports.

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DJAN stated it is monitoring ongoing investigations into the incident and remains committed to fostering a healthy music environment. It also revealed that DJ Tunez is not a registered member of DJAN.

The statement read in part: "We noted with grave concern reports surrounding a recent incident involving a Disc Jockey and Burna Boy. As a body dedicated to the growth and integrity of the entertainment industry, we maintain a firm and unwavering stance against any form of violence or physical confrontation. We are currently monitoring ongoing investigations.

"DJAN remains committed to fostering a healthy and collaborative environment between all practitioners and performing artists within the music space.

"We urge the public to remain calm and allow the relevant authorities to investigate the matter.

"We didn't and have no intention to place ban on Burna Boy's music or any other artist."

The incident occurred at Obi's House, a popular weekly Afrobeats event in Lagos, where DJ Tunez was allegedly assaulted for playing Wizkid's songs and not Burna Boy's music.